Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXN. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $153.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.57. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.