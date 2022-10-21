The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €50.00 Price Target

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($51.02) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

VAR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €29.00 ($29.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. Varta has a 1 year low of €28.01 ($28.58) and a 1 year high of €135.60 ($138.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.61 and its 200-day moving average is €72.76.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

