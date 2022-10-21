The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 6,200 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,200 ($74.92) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,729 ($57.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £76.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,853.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,179.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.