The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $14.30 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.40. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share.
The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance
NYSE:PNC opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average of $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
