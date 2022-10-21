The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $14.30 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.40. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNC. Compass Point dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

NYSE:PNC opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average of $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.