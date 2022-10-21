Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,867.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,529.5% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,600.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 413.6% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 3,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,907.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

