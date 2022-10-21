Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,597 shares of company stock valued at $606,337. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $9.48 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $33.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

