TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

TODGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised TOD’S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

TOD’S Price Performance

Shares of TODGF opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. TOD’S has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $67.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

