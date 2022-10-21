Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TYG stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

