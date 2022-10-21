Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Stock Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 154,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TTP opened at $27.82 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

