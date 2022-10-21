Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,016 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average daily volume of 1,702 call options.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.04 million, a PE ratio of -33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXL. StockNews.com began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 715,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after buying an additional 540,198 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1,014.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 531,399 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

