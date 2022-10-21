Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,015 call options on the company. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 4,444 call options.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,594,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 145,469 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 7.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Constellium Stock Up 4.8 %

Constellium stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.00. Constellium has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.