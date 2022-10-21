TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Trading Down 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83. 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 9.27% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

