Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after buying an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after buying an additional 115,502 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,876,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after buying an additional 128,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,032.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,996 shares of company stock worth $7,563,362 in the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About Dropbox



Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Articles

