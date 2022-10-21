Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SiTime were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SiTime by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SiTime by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 31.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 89,474 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiTime Trading Up 0.5 %

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at $67,467,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.94. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.