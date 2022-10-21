Truist Financial Corp Has $640,000 Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,311 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 21.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,362.67.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
