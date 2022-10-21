Truist Financial Corp Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.