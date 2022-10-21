Truist Financial Corp Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS opened at $14.73 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

