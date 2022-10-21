Truist Financial Corp Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,037,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,438,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $334.56 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.64.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

