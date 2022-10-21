Truist Financial Corp Has $730,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5,435.3% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 89,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 54.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $165.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.