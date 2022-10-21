Truist Financial Corp Has $743,000 Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of IAA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,771,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,678,000 after buying an additional 351,073 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,138,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,869,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,805 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 889.8% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,467,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

IAA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $35.49 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

