Truist Financial Corp Has $748,000 Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Price Performance

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.