Truist Financial Corp Purchases 152 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

