Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,345 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HE stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $895.61 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

