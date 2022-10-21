Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,567 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 150.2% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,819 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 286.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 62,423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 170.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of MSOS opened at $10.90 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

