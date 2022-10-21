Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNP opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $16.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

