Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after acquiring an additional 963,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 798,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after acquiring an additional 519,154 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $291.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,509. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.