Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,413 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Shares of EXAS opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $104.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

