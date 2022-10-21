Truist Financial Corp Sells 724 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

