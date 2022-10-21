Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $39.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

