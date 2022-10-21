Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 208996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

