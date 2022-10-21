Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 27910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Specifically, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,034,968.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,207 shares of company stock worth $2,132,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $219.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Trupanion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

