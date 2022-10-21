Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading Up 4.2%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 17,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 76,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Tudor Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$203.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40.

Get Tudor Gold alerts:

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.