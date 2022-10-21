Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) & N-able (NYSE:NABL) Head to Head Survey

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-able has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and N-able’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.59 billion 8.74 $161.46 million $4.21 79.47 N-able $346.46 million 5.55 $110,000.00 $0.07 152.45

Profitability

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than N-able. Tyler Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tyler Technologies and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 9.84% 10.26% 5.08% N-able 3.71% 4.51% 2.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tyler Technologies and N-able, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80 N-able 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $469.64, suggesting a potential upside of 40.37%. N-able has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than N-able.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats N-able on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

