U.S. Silica (SLCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $13.12 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $991.29 million, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.