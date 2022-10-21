US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 1,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

US Equity Dividend Select ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.