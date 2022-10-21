US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.44.
USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of US Foods
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 582.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Stock Performance
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
See Also
