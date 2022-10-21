V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,260 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

