Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,616 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,318,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,613,000 after buying an additional 743,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

