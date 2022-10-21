Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 55.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VAR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Varta in a report on Monday, September 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on Varta in a report on Monday, September 26th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Varta in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Varta in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Varta Stock Performance

ETR:VAR1 opened at €29.00 ($29.59) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.76. Varta has a twelve month low of €28.01 ($28.58) and a twelve month high of €135.60 ($138.37). The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

