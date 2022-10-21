Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VEOEY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.