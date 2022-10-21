Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VEOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

VEOEY opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $37.80.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

