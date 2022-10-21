Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives $32.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEOEY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

