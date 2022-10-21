Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Trading Down 2.9%

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Victoria Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Victoria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.