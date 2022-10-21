Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Trading Down 2.9%

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Victoria Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.
Victoria Company Profile
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
