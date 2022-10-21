Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,545,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.