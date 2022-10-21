Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.54. 163,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGII. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

