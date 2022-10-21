Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Greg Fitzgerald Purchases 393,348 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 393,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £2,179,147.92 ($2,633,093.19).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 559.50 ($6.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 709.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 814.74. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 502 ($6.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,236 ($14.93). The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 576.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

