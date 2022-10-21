VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.58, but opened at $44.39. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. VSE shares last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VSE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in VSE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
VSE Stock Down 3.5 %
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. VSE had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
