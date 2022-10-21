Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $311.00 to $284.00. The stock had previously closed at $246.38, but opened at $239.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Watsco shares last traded at $239.50, with a volume of 11,072 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.88 and its 200-day moving average is $265.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

