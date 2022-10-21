WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $158.79 and last traded at $160.94, with a volume of 821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.61.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WD-40 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.59. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

