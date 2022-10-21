WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Trading Up 2.4%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of WeCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

